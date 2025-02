LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials report that part of I-64 near Haley Road in Lexington is shut down early Thursday morning due to a downed wire.

According to officials, no injuries were reported, and there was no word on what caused the wire to fall.

Officials say the road will be shut down in both directions for around eight hours until KU can repair it.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.