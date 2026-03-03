4 people injured in 3-vehicle crash on Man O' War Blvd at Blazer Parkway

UPDATE: March 3 at 11:10 a.m.

The Lexington Police Department reports that four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that happened on Man O' War Boulevard at Blazer Parkway on Tuesday morning.

According to police, one of the vehicles flipped on its side, and a person had to be rescued by the Lexington Fire Department crews.

Police say the roadway is back open.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks is reporting that the outer loop of Man O' War Boulevard is shut down at Richmond Road due to an injury crash at Blazer Parkway on Tuesday morning.

According to Lexwrecks, three vehicles are involved, and one is on its side. In addition, Blazer Parkway is also shut down.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.