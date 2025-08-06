Cattle killed in crash involving overturned trailer on Mountain Parkway, roadway closed

UPDATE: Aug. 6 at 9:00 a.m.

Officials on the scene told LEX 18 that some cattle were killed in the crash on Mountain Parkway involving an overturned trailer.

Crews are still on the scene working to clean up the crash. It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed.

Original Story:

The Winchester Police Department reports that the Mountain Parkway is closed eastbound from I-64 to exit 10 due to an overturned cattle trailer on Wednesday morning.

According to police, trucks are on the way to the scene to offload the cattle so wreckers can get the roadway cleaned up.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area while crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.