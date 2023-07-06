Watch Now
Part of Richmond Road shut down due to downed power lines from wreck

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 06, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Part of Richmond Road in Lexington is shut down due to some downed power lines from a wreck.

Police say that a dump truck was leaving a job site, and their back end was still up, causing them to run into a phone pole.

The wreck happened at 2573 Richmond Road near Panera Bread.

Both inbound and outbound are closed, as well as Patchen Drive and Mount Tabor.

KU is estimating the road closure will last until 2:00 p.m.

The Department of Transportation inspected the driver and the truck.

A citation was issued, and no injuries were reported.

