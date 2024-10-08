Part of Versailles Road shut down due to crash involving motorcycle: report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks on X is reporting that two lanes in both directions of Versailles Road between Wellesley Heights and New Circle Road are shut down due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

LEX 18 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.