Report: Inner loop of Man O' War at Richmond Road shut down due to 'serious collision'

lexwrecks via X
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The inner loop of Man O' War at Richmond Road is shut down due to a "serious collision," according to lexwrecks.

Lexwrecks reports that the inbound left turn lanes on Richmond Road at Man O' War are also closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

