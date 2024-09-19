Report: Inner loop of Man O' War at Richmond Road shut down due to 'serious collision'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The inner loop of Man O' War at Richmond Road is shut down due to a "serious collision," according to lexwrecks.

Lexwrecks reports that the inbound left turn lanes on Richmond Road at Man O' War are also closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT FOR MAN O WAR BLVD AT RICHMOND RD:

-- The inner loop side is shut down at Richmond Rd due to a serious collision just past Richmond Rd. Traffic is being diverted to either direction of Richmond Rd.

-- The inbound left turn lanes of Richmond Rd are also closed. pic.twitter.com/mQ7pTLMGpd — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) September 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.