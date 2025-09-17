Iron Works Pike shut down near Russell Cave Road due to dump truck crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that Iron Works Pike is shut down in both directions between Russell Cave Road and Mount Horeb Pike due to a dump truck on its side on Wednesday morning.

Lexington police say that the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to lexwrecks, a large amount of gravel also spilled in the roadway.

Police say that the roadway will be closed for several hours while crews work to cleanup.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.