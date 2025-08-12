Report: On-ramp from North Broadway to I-75 southbound shut down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that the on-ramp from North Broadway to I-75 southbound in Lexington is shut down on Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi loaded with gravel.

According to lexwrecks, there is also a large fuel spill that requires cleanup.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

N Broadway at I-75S - Overturned Semi:

Authorities advised that drivers take an alternate route in the area as emergency personnel are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.