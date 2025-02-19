Watch Now
Report: Outbound Athens Boonesboro Road near I-75 southbound down to 1 lane due to 'serious collision'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that outbound Athens Boonesboro Road prior to I-75 southbound is down to one lane due to a "serious single-vehicle collision" Wednesday morning.

LEX 18 is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

