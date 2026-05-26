1 person critically injured in moped crash on Lexington's Main Street, police report

UPDATE: May 26 at 1 p.m.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle moped crash on Main Street near Price Road in Lexington Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Original Story:
Lexwrecks is reporting that part of Main Street near Price Road is shut down on Tuesday afternoon due to a motorcycle crash.
Details can be found below:
Traffic Alert / Serious Collision:— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) May 26, 2026
W Main St at Price Rd -
Single motorcycle involved.
Inbound Main St shut down at N Forbes Rd.
Outbound Main St shut down at Newtown Pike. pic.twitter.com/FjGu1FOTmf
This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.