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1 person critically injured in moped crash on Lexington's Main Street, police report

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UPDATE: May 26 at 1 p.m.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle moped crash on Main Street near Price Road in Lexington Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks is reporting that part of Main Street near Price Road is shut down on Tuesday afternoon due to a motorcycle crash.

Details can be found below:

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

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