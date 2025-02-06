Watch Now
Report: Old Lawrenceburg Road in Frankfort back open after mudslide

UPDATE: Feb. 6 at 8:50 a.m.

According to officials, Old Lawrenceburg Road between the State Parking Garage and Big Eddy Road in Frankfort is back open after a mudslide that happened early Thursday morning.

Original Story:

Part of Old Lawrenceburg Road between the State Parking Garage and Big Eddy Road in Frankfort is closed Thursday morning due to a mudslide, according to Ready Frankfort.

Ready Frankfort says that KYTC D-5 personnel are on their way to clear the road, and police are directing traffic.

Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.

