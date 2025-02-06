Report: Old Lawrenceburg Road in Frankfort back open after mudslide

UPDATE: Feb. 6 at 8:50 a.m.

According to officials, Old Lawrenceburg Road between the State Parking Garage and Big Eddy Road in Frankfort is back open after a mudslide that happened early Thursday morning.

Original Story:

Part of Old Lawrenceburg Road between the State Parking Garage and Big Eddy Road in Frankfort is closed Thursday morning due to a mudslide, according to Ready Frankfort.

Ready Frankfort says that KYTC D-5 personnel are on their way to clear the road, and police are directing traffic.

Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.

Check back for the latest updates.