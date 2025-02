FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Highway US 60 between Taylor Avenue and Lafayette Drive in Frankfort is shut down Wednesday morning due to a rockslide, according to Ready Frankfort.

A Facebook post from Ready Frankfort says that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet D-5 estimates that the roadway will be closed for several hours.

Officials ask drivers to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.