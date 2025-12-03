Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Traffic

Actions

Coroner on scene of Winchester Road crash, roadway shut down

Featured Image Custom Edit (14).png
LEX 18
Featured Image Custom Edit (14).png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that the inbound lanes of Winchester Road between Bahama Road and Man O' War Boulevard are shut down due to a "serious collision" on Wednesday morning.

LEX 18 has a crew at the scene, who says the coroner has responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18