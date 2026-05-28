Report: Several traffic lights out on New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road due to power outage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexwrecks is reporting that several traffic lights on New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road are out due to a power outage in the area on Thursday morning.

Lexwrecks advises drivers to use caution and treat intersections as four-way stops.

Traffic Signals Dark Due to Power Outage:

New Circle Rd at Boardwalk, Russell Cave Rd, Broadway, and Old Paris Rd.

W Loudon Ave and Russell Cave Rd.

Use added caution and treat as a 4-way stop. pic.twitter.com/amL4bQDJUc — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) May 28, 2026

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