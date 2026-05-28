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Report: Several traffic lights out on New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road due to power outage

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Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexwrecks is reporting that several traffic lights on New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road are out due to a power outage in the area on Thursday morning.

Lexwrecks advises drivers to use caution and treat intersections as four-way stops.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

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