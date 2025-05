LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks on X is reporting that a single-vehicle has flipped on Delong Road between Colliver Lane and Walnut Hill Road in Lexington on Monday morning.

LEX 18 has a crew on its way to the scene and is working to learn more information.

Injury Collision:

Delong Rd between Colliver Ln and Walnut Hill Rd -

Single vehicle reportedly flipped. pic.twitter.com/4muiy9U1AX — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) May 5, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.