Person taken to hospital after 2-vehicle collision involving garbage truck on Harrodsburg Road

UPDATE: May 7 at 8:00 a.m.

The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Harrodsburg Road on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a garbage truck and an SUV collided, causing the SUV to flip twice.

Police say that the person has reported minor injuries, and Harrodsburg Road is down to one lane.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks on X reports that there is an injury collision with a flipped vehicle on Harrodsburg Road at Madrone Way on Wednesday morning in Lexington.

One vehicle is reportedly flipped. — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) May 7, 2025

