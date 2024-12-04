Watch Now
Lanes back open on I-64 after collision in Montgomery County: sheriff reports

UPDATE: Dec. 4 at 9:00 a.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports that both eastbound lanes on I-64 near mile marker 105 are back open after a collision Wednesday morning.

Original Story:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports a "significant collision" on I-64 at mile marker 105 on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, one lane on both sides of I-64 is open, so use caution if traveling in the area.

LEX 18 is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

