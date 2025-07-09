Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic backed up on I-64 westbound at mile marker 83 after vehicle hits guardrail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department reported that a vehicle on I-64 at mile marker 83 in Lexington hit a guardrail, causing traffic to backup in the area on Wednesday.

Officials reported that two people were taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials added that as of 11:30 a.m. traffic is being diverted to the left shoulder before the southern split as two lanes of westbound are still closed.

Motorists should drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel are on the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

