LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Traffic is backed up on I-75 northbound near mile marker 112 due to a vehicle that flipped early Monday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. involving a single vehicle.

Police say that the person in the vehicle was not injured.

According to police, the left lane is open, and the rest of the interstate is expected to be opened soon.