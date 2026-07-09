Winchester traffic diverted due to fire

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Traffic in Winchester is being diverted while crews work to extinguish a fire. The Winchester Police Department posted on Facebook that South Maple St. from Boone Ave. to College St. will be closed as crews work to contain the fire.
The department is asking you to avoid the area at this time.
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WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Traffic in Winchester is being diverted while crews work to extinguish a fire. The Winchester Police Department posted on Facebook that South Maple St. from Boone Ave. to College St. will be closed as crews work to contain the fire.