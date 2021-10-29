This Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake Brownie Recipe Is Easier Than It Looks

Chocolate cherry cheesecake. It’s a dessert that gets better with each word, right? But, sometimes baking a cheesecake just doesn’t fit into life’s busy schedule, as it takes some serious baking skills to get one to come out just right.

Brownies, on the other hand, are an easy-to-make option when you want to serve up something sweet and special but don’t have a lot of time or energy to spare. So, what if there were a recipe that combined all the best elements of a chocolate cherry cheesecake and turned it into a convenient, bite-sized brownie?

Luckily, we found the perfect option at Allrecipes. This guide for making Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake Brownies is not only simple but can be adapted into a gluten-free dessert, if you’re interested.

With only 15 minutes of prep time, 35 minutes of baking and an hour for cooling, these rich brownies can be on the table in less than two hours. It’s important to know baking times can vary depending on the type of flour you use (regular vs. gluten-free) and individual oven temperatures.

Here’s what you’ll need to make these yummy treats:

All-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour)

Baking powder (or gluten-free baking powder)

Butter

Can of cherry pie filling

Cocoa powder

Cream cheese

Eggs

Granulated sugar

Salt

Vanilla extract

That’s it! Check out the full recipe at Allrecipes for exact quantities.

You don’t even need a lot of fancy pans or equipment to make these beautiful brownies, just a microwave, a couple of mixing bowls, a baking pan and a knife to swirl the cream cheese mixture into the rich, dark chocolate batter.

The recipe also states you’ll want to separate the cherries from the jelly before you swirl it into the batter. This is because the extra jelly could make the brownie batter too thin. If you want extra cherries on top, save some when you separate them out or get an extra can of cherry topping to use for decoration as you’d see on a classic cherry cheesecake.

We think it would look (and taste) amazing with the extra fruit garnish on top.

These Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake Brownies look like a winner for all the upcoming holiday parties on the calendar.

