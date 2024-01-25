UAW endorses Biden as field narrows in 2024 race for the White House

UAW leadership announced Wednesday that the union is endorsing President Joe Biden in the 2024 race for the White House.

The union said in a statement: "We can stand up and elect someone who wants to stand with us and support our cause. Or we can elect someone who will divide us and fight us every step of the way."

UAW President Shawn Fain delivered scathing remarks on Wednesday during a speech at a United Auto Workers political convention in Washington, calling former President Donald Trump a "scab" — saying the former president "stands against everything we stand for as a union."

Outlets pointed out that the term "scab" has been used as a slang to label someone who refuses to join a union.

Reuters reported that Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said, "President Trump represents the working men and women of America, and his America First policies helped protect American jobs from being either shipped away or terminated."

In May, Fain publicly said UAW didn't want to endorse Biden at that time because of concerns over his administration's electric vehicle policies.

The endorsement came the same day the Biden campaign announced its intention to switch into general election mode following Trump's win in New Hampshire.

Fain said, "I'm proud to announce that UAW is endorsing Joe Biden for President of the United States. And I am honored to invite Joe Biden to come address our great union, and join us in our fight for economic and social justice for the UAW and for the whole working class. UAW family, let’s stand up and welcome the man who stood up for us. Please welcome the current president of the United States, the man we will reelect, Joe Biden!”

Last fall President Biden joined UAW members as they walked out of their jobs at three major U.S. factories including General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com