American serving in Ukraine predicts victory in 2024

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo went to Ukraine as a journalist in 2022. The American is now a junior sergeant in the country's military.

Ashton-Cirillo, who is transgender, was injured while serving as a combat medic, but her service to Ukraine didn't stop. She went on to become an official spokesperson for Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces.

Ashton-Cirillo recently visited Washington in her new role as an adviser to a general in Ukraine's army. Her job is to promote the country's focus on democratic values and commitment to reforms.

While in Washington, Ashton-Cirillo sat down with Scripps News international correspondent Jason Bellini to talk about where she thinks the conflict with Russia is headed.

"Our troops are exhausted and frustrated, not because of our mission, they're exhausted and frustrated because of Vladimir Putin's animalistic and barbaric actions," Ashton-Cirillo.

Despite that exhaustion and frustration, Ashton-Cirillo said troops have told her that they are ready to fight until the country returns to its 1991 borders.

Ashton-Cirillo made some bold predictions about the conflict, noting that the summer of 2024 will be "explosive.

