Under Armour Fleece Joggers Are A Gift Even Picky Teens Will Love—And They’re On Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking for a gift that’s cool enough to impress the teen in your life, opt for something useful and trendy. Teens have “what’s in” down pat. Who else is so well-rounded on the latest fashion, music, tech and pop culture happenings in the world? No one.

One thing is certain, the hard-to-please teen in your life wants to be stylish — and comfortable. Classic sweatpants with a modern twist are a great way to tackle two birds with one stone. Under Armour pants are the perfect wardrobe choice for lounging, school or working out.

Right now, you can find fleece Under Armour pants on Amazon starting at $27.

Available in 16 different colors, these fleece Under Armour pants are made of 100% polyester material for an ultra-comfortable feel. They keep you warm but won’t make you overheat. These men’s pants feature an elastic enclosed waistband with a drawcord plus open hand pockets and a back snap-secure pocket.

With 1,000 global ratings, these joggers sport an average of 4.5 out of 5-star ratings. Prices start at $27, depending on size and color.

Reviewer Garrett W. called them the best skinny sweats on the market.

“As good of a skinny sweat as there is on the market,” he wrote. “They are definitely on the warmer side with the fleece, but that made these my go-to all winter.”

Reviewer Mandein called them “great joggers.”

“Fit is excellent and is trim enough without making you feel like you’re showing off too much but still accentuates your legs in an athletic way,” they wrote.

You can build out this gift with other comfortable and practical wardrobe ideas.

These unisex no-show athletic socks work well with lace-up shoes and sneakers for when you don’t want to show too much of your socks peeking out of your shoes. A special anti-slip helps them stay in place.

With more than 43,000 global ratings and an average ranking of 4.7 out of 5 stars, these socks come highly rated. They work for both men and women. Right now you can get them for $13.99 in packs of six pairs — on sale for 22% off the list price. There’s also a clickable coupon to help you score an extra 5% off.

Keep the comfort going with a pullover hooded sweatshirt with a matching drawstring that works for both men and women. This soft fabric is made with 50% cotton and 50% polyester, which is up to 5% recycled polyester from plastic bottles. With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, it’s available in a variety of colors. Prices range from $18.14 and up.

Which one of these ideas will impress your teen the most?

