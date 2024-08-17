"Unfinished Story" spreading awareness about suicide while honoring a loved one

ESTILL COUNTY, KY (LEX 18) — On Saturday in Estill County was the first "Story Unfinished" event, created by Christina Smith. The event provided a safe place for people to connect and talk about challenging topics such as suicide.

Last year, Smith lost her son, Gage Cutler, when he took his own life. She was devasted and lost until she came up with a way to honor her son's memory.

"He had said he wanted to help people and who he had helped," said Smith. "So I have made it my mission to use his story to help as many people as I can."

Smith wanted to spread awareness about her son's unfinished story. The goal was to help others, but it also helped her.

"I feel like I have a sense of purpose in doing this," said Smith as she became overwhelmed thinking about her son. "Knowing that my son's story will save lives and it helps relieve some of my pain."

Several mental health and drug recovery attended to help provide awareness of resources someone may need, such as New Vista, NAMI, and Grief Share, which Smith used to help handle the pain of losing her son.

Ken Cube, a leader from Grief Share, said there is hope people have reached and that they work for hope.

Advice that Odell Hage has lived through as he has been through the pain of losing a loved one through suicide and dealt with drug addiction for 17 years.

"When I was active in addiction, there were a lot of times were suicide was starting to feel like an option for myself." said Hager. "Because some people start to lose hope and felt like there wasn't a way out, and that couldn't be further from the truth. "

Hager now works for the New Day Recover Center. He tells his story to others. He knows the importance of surrounding yourself with a good family and friends.

"Showing me the love I needed. That I didn't have for myself. I don't know where I'll be right now," Hager said.

Hager's story is just one of many that came to light in "Unfinished Story." That was one of Christina Smith's goals. She wants people to start having conversations about suicide, talk about their emotions, and not be afraid to get help. "Bring it out of the darkness and put it on the dining room table. Cause if you talk about it. You may not have to go through what I'm going through."

Even through the tough times that Smith has gone through. She will keep her son's memory alive by telling his unfinished story.

If you or someone else needs help call, 988 it is a free 24/7 lifeline or visit New Vista: Mental Health & Substance Use Services

