25 injured after turbulence forces Delta flight from Utah to land in Minneapolis

Over two dozen passengers were injured after a Delta flight from Salt Lake City struck severe turbulence mid-flight, forcing the plane to make an unplanned landing in Minneapolis.

Flight DL56 from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was in the air for nearly 90 minutes when it hit the turbulence.

A passenger on the flight who asked to remain anonymous told Scripps News Salt Lake City that the plane, an Airbus A330-900, made a sudden drop as flight attendants were in the aisle with serving carts, sending them into the air.

"Every one of them flew and hit the ceiling, the beverage carts also flew into the air," said the passenger. "Any items that were loose in the cabin got thrown everywhere. [The] plane is a mess, covered in liquids and service items."

Utah resident Joseph Carbone, who was on his way to Kenya through Amsterdam, said the turbulence hit in three waves, "and each one got worse," he shared.

Carbone said after the flight landed, a pilot told him the plane had plunged 1,000 feet, although Delta officials did not confirm that number.

"I just saw everything fly through the air," said Carbone. "...I've never experienced anything like that, but from now on, when I'm not up going to the bathroom or doing something, I'll be in my seat with my seatbelt on.

"You learn that lesson real fast."

The plane was eventually diverted and landed safely in Minneapolis at approximately 8 p.m. CT, where 25 people on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation. Carbone believed some of the injuries were serious, although Delta did not confirm the status of those who were injured.

The airline is arranging accommodations in Minnesota for the passengers, who, like Carbone, were still a bit shaken by a midair experience they'll never forget.

"I'm very grateful that we are safe and sound by the grace of God," he said. "We're, we're here."

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss with the Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City.