Boeing workers hit the picket line before negotiations start again

For drivers passing along Airport Road in Everett Washington, outside the Boeing plant, it's impossible to ignore the passion from some of the 33,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in Washington, Oregon and California as they go on strike.

"We are very proud to build these planes, we're very proud to work at Boeing, but management doesn't see that," said mechanic Gustavo Martinez.

Each machinist has their own reason for voting down the contract and for casting their vote to strike — even if it means giving up their paycheck for the amount of time they're on the picket line, an easy decision for Martinez to get back concessions made in the past, like giving up worker pensions a decade ago.

According to Boeing's numbers, the current annual salary for a machinist at the company is over $76,000. With the rejected contract, Boeing says the average salary would be over $106,000. According to Redfin, the median home price in Washington's King County is $875,000.

"The cost of living is way too much, we're barely making ends meet," he said.

For mechanic Lonnie Holman-Hernandez, one of the reasons he's on strike was sitting on his lap, as he took his daughter Neomi, who's too young for pre-school, along to demonstrate.

"She sees the planes all day everyday and wants to be apart of it so why not bring her to the picket line," he said.

Holman-Hernandez came from the military and started building planes for Boeing in march. With two young kids, the other in kindergarten, the strike is a sacrifice, but he wants to see a pay increase of 40% or more, instead of the 25% in the rejected contract. It's also important for him to have his kids see him fight for it.

"The strike is difficult not only for us but for all my union brothers and sisters, just showing her the importance of standing up for what you believe in and not taking no for an answer," he said.

On Friday, Boeing CFO Brian West commented on the strike on a Morgan Stanley investors conference call, saying that it's disappointing that the contract agreed upon by both Boeing and IAM 751 district leadership missed the mark with union members.

Boeing is working on restoring its reputation as numerous problems regarding safety and quality have plagued the company this year, which is nearly 60 billion dollars in debt. West said a strike will jeopardize the company's recovery.

"We want to reach an agreement that's good for our people, their families, our community, and our intent is to do just that," said West during the call.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service says that both parties will be going back to the negotiating table early this week.

"We build the planes, what were asking for isn't a crazy demand," said Holman-Hernandez.

For workers like Holman-Hernandez, they're focused on the future, their family, and what could be a long fight.