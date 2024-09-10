Congress bestows highest award on 13 fallen U.S. service members

Under the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, a solemn ceremony gave way to the highest honor: the presentation of Congressional Gold Medals for the 13 U.S. service members killed three years ago, during the chaotic withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

House Speaker Mike Johnson offered an apology to the gathered family members.

"For the families that are here, I know many of you have yet to hear these words, so I will say them: We are sorry," Johnson said.

In a deeply divided Congress, though, it was a rare show of bipartisanship, as both Democratic and Republican leaders from both chambers honored the fallen service members.

"They bound up the wounds of a war that had spanned their entire lives," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The fallen service members came from communities both large and small and from states that spanned the country.

They included Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover of Utah, Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Pichardo of Massachusetts, Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee of California, Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez of California, Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan Page of Nebraska, Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Indiana, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza of Texas, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Wyoming, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola of California, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui of California, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Missouri, Navy Petty Officer Third Class Maxton Soviak of Ohio and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Tennessee.

"The 13 heroes we are honoring here today represent the best of America," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The mother of one of the fallen spoke at the ceremony, on behalf of all 13 families.

"Ceremonies like this provide a small, but meaningful relief in our journey of grief — reminding us that we raised the best and brightest for this country," said Marine Corps Cpl. Sanchez's mother, Coral Doolittle, who later added, "And to the American people, I really want you guys to always remember the 13. Say their names, speak their names and tell their stories. Thank you from all 13 families."

At the ceremony, other U.S. service members who fought in Afghanistan were remembered as well, including the more than 20,000 injured and the more than 2,400 killed during America's longest war.

