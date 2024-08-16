4 arrested in fatal shooting of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

Los Angeles investigators have arrested four people in the shooting death of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

Nearly three months after the 37-year-old was killed, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Central Bureau Homicide unit conducted search warrants at various Los Angeles locations Thursday that led to evidence being recovered and the four individuals being arrested.

Three 18-year-old suspects — Robert Barceleau, Leonel Gutierrez and Sergio Estrada — were booked on arrest warrants for murder, and a 22-year-old, Frank Olano, was booked on an arrest warrant for accessory to murder, the LAPD said.

Each suspect is a resident of Los Angeles County and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.

Wactor was killed on May 25 at around 3:25 a.m. soon after he finished a bartending shift in downtown Los Angeles. Per witness statements, he had walked to his vehicle to find three individuals had hoisted up his car with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing its catalytic converter. One suspect then shot Wactor in the chest without provocation before the group fled in a car. Wactor was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Last week, Los Angeles police released images of the suspects and their getaway car and asked for the public's help to identify them.

LAPD News: Detectives have released a community alert related to a homicide that occurred on May 25, 2024. pic.twitter.com/xIeTng6Nfw — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 4, 2024

Since Wactor's death, a GoFundMe set up on behalf of the actor's mother has raised more than $144,000. Its immediate mission, according to the site, was to support the investigation and hold "local leaders accountable," but it also states an intent to start a foundation in Wactor's name "dedicated to supporting other victims and advocating for stronger public safety legislation at both the city and state levels."

An update to the page made after the arrests said the step was a "milestone in the journey for Justice for Johnny Wactor."

"Johnny would be so proud of his mother's relentless strength and determination in seeking justice!" the post read. "It is a testament to her boundless love for her sons. We all see her courage, resilience and refusal to give up even when the path is hard. We will continue to fight for lasting change."

Wactor's acting credits include "Westworld," "Criminal Minds," "Siberia," "Station 19" and the video game "Call of Duty: Vanguard." His longest-running role was as Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022.

In a tribute to him shortly after his death, the soap opera said Wactor was "truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day." And Sofia Mattsson, who played his wife in the series, had said the actor had "a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy."