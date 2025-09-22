Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4 people, including 3 teens, arrested in attack on Washington trans woman

Four people have been arrested in connection with an attack on a 39-year-old transgender woman, police said.

The victim told police she got into an argument with a group of young males last week. She said they then chased her, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her, while also making homophobic remarks.

Her injuries required treatment at a local hospital, police said.

Officers arrested two suspects, ages 15 and 17, the night of the attack. A 16-year-old was arrested later.

Police also released a photo of a fourth suspect, a 25-year-old man. Officials said he turned himself in on Thursday after a family member recognized him in the picture and urged him to surrender.

He was booked into jail and could face assault and hate crime charges.

