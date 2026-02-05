Justice Department will correct redaction errors in recently released Epstein files

The Department of Justice is now agreeing to correct redaction errors in its latest batch of files connected to Jeffrey Epstein, according to lawyers representing survivors of the convicted sex offender.

One of those lawyers told a judge that after discussions with the DOJ, they "trust that the deficiencies will be corrected expeditiously and in a manner that meaningfully protects victims from further harm."

Lawyers previously said more than 100 women had their names made public after the DOJ released more than 3.5 million pages on Friday. And there have been thousands of instances of survivors' personal information being made public.

"Names, IDs, emails. All sorts of personal information was out there," said survivor Lisa Phillips. "It just doesn't make sense to me. I feel like it's very deliberate."

RELATED NEWS | Judge will hear from Epstein survivors after released documents published their names

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) sits on the House Oversight Committee, which is overseeing the Epstein investigation.

"The fact that that somebody's name was, was put out, in an error or whatever, to me, it's egregious and, and, and that just — it can't be," Burchett said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi blamed redaction mistakes on various factors including "technical or human error."

The Justice Department did not respond to a Scripps News inquiry into when redaction mistakes would be fixed.

TRUMP ON EPSTEIN | Trump says US should move on from Epstein files, lashes out at reporter for pressing questions

This comes as President Donald Trump says it's time to move on from focusing on Epstein.

"I think it's really time for the country to get onto something else," the president said on Tuesday.

Democrats immediately fired back.

"You want us just to forget about it and move on? What about the survivors?" asked Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). "It just shows how immature, venal, corrupt the elite in this country are that they're saying 'let's just move on.'"