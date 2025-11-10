Ghislaine Maxwell seeks commutation of 20-year sentence from Trump, whistleblower says

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator, is preparing to request a commutation of her 20-year prison sentence from President Donald Trump, according to a whistleblower who contacted House Democrats.

The whistleblower told House Democrats that Maxwell is preparing the request through a series of emails with the subject line "Commutation Application."

The same whistleblower also alleges Maxwell is receiving preferential treatment while incarcerated. The alleged special treatment includes customized meals, after-hours exercise time and playing with a puppy.

Rep. Jamie Raskin sent a letter to President Trump, demanding he reject Maxwell's request for commutation.

Raskin is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. He's also requested that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche be made available for a public hearing to discuss the situation.

The White House says President Trump has not thought about pardoning Maxwell.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on federal charges related to her role in Epstein's sex trafficking operation. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

