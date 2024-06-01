Idaho jury recommends death penalty in Chad Daybell murder trial

An Idaho jury has recommended the death penalty on multiple counts in the murder trial of Chad Daybell, the so-called “Doomsday Prophet."

Daybell was convicted on charges that he killed his first wife and the two youngest children of his second wife.

As Court TV reported, Daybell was found guilty of conspiracy and first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of Tammy Daybell. He was convicted of those same charges in the deaths of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, children of Lori Vallow.

Vallow was also convicted of conspiracy and murder charges in her children's and Daybell's first wife's deaths last year. She has since filed a notice of appeal.

Daybell was also convicted of one count of grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.