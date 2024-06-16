'Random' shooting at Detroit-area splash pad leaves up to 10 injured; suspect believed to be contained

Up to 10 people have been injured after a "random" shooting at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Saturday evening, officials said.

Rochester Hills is about 30 minutes north of Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that they believe they have the shooter contained in a house about a half mile from the scene.

“It’s a gut punch… we’ve gone through so many tragedies,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

Bouchard said the victims are being treated at four nearby hospitals.

“It’s heartbreaking… complete thoughts with the families right now,” said Mayor Bryan K. Barnett.

Bouchard stressed that the information was still preliminary and they don't yet have a firm number of victims or the ages, but mentioned there was at least one child hurt, an 8-year-old.

The suspect reportedly drove up just after 5 p.m. and then approached the splash pad, apparently firing more than 20 shots before leaving the scene. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Rochester officials say that officers of the Rochester Hills Sub Station of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are on scene now, and are in charge of the crime scene.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted to social media that this is an active crime scene. Police are still asking the public to steer clear of the scene.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is in touch with local officials and is monitoring updates as they come in.

I am heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills. We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 16, 2024

