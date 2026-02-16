Shooting reported at ice rink in Rhode Island

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at an ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena. It was not immediately clear how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries.

“I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved,” Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is sending agents to assist state and local authorities with the investigation.

Pawtucket is just north of Providence and is the state’s fourth-largest city.

