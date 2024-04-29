University of Arizona student killed, 3 injured in shooting at house party

A University of Arizona sophomore is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning.

Just after 1:40 a.m., Tucson Police arrived at the home following multiple reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found four people with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Three of the victims' injuries were not life-threatening. But the fourth victim, 20-year-old Erin Jones, died from her injuries.

University of Arizona president Robert Robbins sent an email to students and colleagues Sunday.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Erin’s family in California and across the country, her friends, and her classmates in Tucson and Newport Beach, who are absorbing the heartbreaking news today," Robbins wrote.

The Tucson Police Department believes several University of Arizona students were attending the gathering.

Details are limited at this time, but according to TPD, there are currently no suspects, and an investigation is underway.

This story was originally published by Loren Borelli at Scripps News Tucson.

