Dashcam video shows plane trying to land on Colorado interstate before crashing, injuring 2

Dashcam video shared with Scripps News Denver shows the moment a small plane attempted to land on Interstate 25 near Larkspur, Colorado, before crashing in a field Sunday morning.

Michelle Mutu's dash-mounted camera captured the twin-engine Tecnam P2006T zooming past her car in the opposite direction just before the plane struck a sign on the interstate, causing it to veer off to the east and crash in a field next to I-25.

Rescue crews were able to recover two injured people who were taken to a hospital with unknown extent of injuries, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“The fire department was able to make access to the victims. There were two victims in the plane. They were partially out of the aircraft. They were removed from the scene and transported to local area hospitals in stable condition,” said Larkspur Fire Protection District Chief Timothy McCawley.

There was no immediate word on what caused the pilot to attempt to land on the interstate.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified. The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.

This article was originally published by Robert Garrison for Scripps News Denver.