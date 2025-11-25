Five Below accused of charging shoppers more than price listed on shelf

Nearly 20 Five Below stores in Michigan are accused of price violations, some on multiple occasions, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel is urging the retail chain to address the repeated allegations of overcharges at the scanner and not clearly displaying product prices.

According to the attorney general, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued 30 non-compliance findings at multiple Five Below stores since June 5.

Officials documented more than 18 instances where products labeled as $5 cost the consumer $6 or $7 at the register from August 3 to November 5.

“Shoppers should know the price they see on the shelf is what they will be charged, and repeated overcharging violations are unacceptable,” Nessel said in a press release. “I want to thank MDARD for their work in identifying these violations and urge consumers to remain vigilant against overcharges when they shop.”

Saige Bowers, a Five Below shopper, said she was overcharged when visiting the Flint location.

"I went to buy a couple shirts. On the sign they were marked as I believe $5.99 and then when I rang it up, it was $7," Bowers said. "I just think they're trying to get more money out of whatever they can because most people aren't paying attention."

Another shopper said she will pay closer attention when checking out.

"I think that I'm going to be checking every single price tag and my receipts every time I go in there now because I do not want to be spending more than I have to be," said Mackenzie Corridore.

Here's a list of MDARD's non-compliance findings:

AG's office MDARD

Five Below has until December 15, 2025, to meet with the attorney general's office with a plan to address the alleged violations. If they don’t, they could face lawsuits and fines, according to the AG's office.

The Scripps News Group has reached out to Five Below for a statement and is waiting to hear back.