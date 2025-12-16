Holiday jackpot: Powerball could make you a billionaire this week

Could you become a billionaire before Christmas?

On Wednesday, Powerball will offer its sixth-largest jackpot on record, with an estimated top prize of $1.25 billion.

This marks only the second time in Powerball history that the multistate lottery has produced back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots. The Sept. 6 drawing — the last time someone matched all six numbers — produced two winners who split a $1.7 billion prize.

As of Monday, the streak of drawings without a jackpot winner reached 43, with no player matching the five white balls and the red Powerball. Without a winner, Saturday’s jackpot will reach $1 billion, the seventh-largest in the game’s history.

“Powerball has only seen back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots twice, and this one has arrived just in time for the holidays,” said Matt Strawn, Iowa Lottery CEO and Powerball Product Group chair. “While it’s exciting to see the jackpot climb to this level, please remember to play responsibly. A single $2 ticket gives you a chance to win, while also supporting good causes in your community.”

A jackpot winner can choose a $1 billion annuity paid over 29 years or a lump sum of about $572.1 million before taxes.

Although Monday’s drawing didn’t produce a top prize winner, players in Arizona and California won $1 million each by matching all five white balls.

The numbers for Monday’s drawing were 23, 35, 59, 63, 68 and the red Powerball 2.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. Powerball also offers prizes from $4 to $2 million, with odds of winning any prize at about 1 in 25.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C.

Since the game lengthened the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, Powerball has averaged six to nine jackpot winners a year. All 10 of its largest jackpots have occurred since 2015. The record jackpot of $2.04 billion was won Nov. 7, 2022.