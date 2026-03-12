Newsom 'aware' of FBI memo detailing Iran drone threat to California

Gov. Gavin Newsom said there is no imminent threat to California, following reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent a memo to state law enforcement agencies expressing concerns about a potential Iranian attack.

The memo was reportedly sent in early February, just days before the United States launched its offensive against Iran.

“We recently acquired information that, as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States homeland—specifically against unspecified targets in California—if the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran,” according to a copy of the memo obtained by ABC News.

“While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state,” Newsom said late Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Newsom said he was “aware” of the reported memo.

“Drone issues have always been top of mind, and we’ve assembled work groups specifically around those concerns,” he said. “But that’s all I’ll share at the moment. I have nothing more insightful beyond what’s been reported and how we’re transmitting what we know to our local partners, which is critical.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department addressed concerns in a social media post Wednesday, saying it has increased patrols at places of worship, cultural institutions and other prominent locations.

“In light of current global events, the department remains at an elevated level of readiness and is maintaining increased vigilance as we continue to protect the residents of Los Angeles County,” the post said. “We are working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners to share intelligence and monitor the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and assess any potential impacts in our communities.”