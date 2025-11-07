US strikes Caribbean boat, bringing death toll in alleged anti-drug effort to 70

U.S. forces killed three people Thursday when they struck an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, bringing the death toll from the Trump administration's anti-narcotics campaign to at least 70.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released aerial footage showing the boat exploding into flames after the strike. Hegseth said the vessel was operated by a designated terrorist organization.

RELATED STORY | US launches 3 strikes on suspected drug boats near Colombia, killing 14 people

The U.S. has destroyed at least 18 vessels during the campaign, but has not released concrete evidence that they were smuggling drugs.

The United Nations has called for the U.S. to cease the campaign, saying the killings violate international law.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.