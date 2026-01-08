Protesters clash with federal officers day after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Protests swelled across Minneapolis on Thursday in the wake of the fatal shooting of Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during a confrontation in a residential neighborhood.

Demonstrators, who gathered Wednesday night at East 33rd Street and Portland Avenue, maintained barricades in the streets into Thursday morning, using trash cans, plywood and other debris to block traffic. Organizers said more protests were planned throughout the day in response to the killing and broader frustrations over heightened ICE operations in the city.

In nearby St. Paul, protesters could also be seen clashing with federal law enforcement Thursday morning, prompting officers to fire pepper balls at demonstrators.

Good, who had recently moved to Minnesota, was described on social media as a “poet, writer, wife and mom.” According to federal officials, the shooting occurred during a routine ICE operation in the neighborhood. Video circulating online shows Good seated in a maroon Honda Pilot as agents ordered her to exit the vehicle.

RELATED STORY | Minneapolis community holds vigil for woman shot and killed by ICE

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Good attempted to block ICE officers with her car, struck an agent and was shot in what she called a “100 percent justified” use of force. Witnesses gave conflicting accounts, with some saying the officer stepped in front of Good’s vehicle and fired even though he was initially out of its path.

Neighbor Emily Heller said a physician living nearby offered to perform CPR on Good but was blocked by officers, who told residents to wait for agency medics. Witnesses said it took roughly 15 minutes for EMS personnel to arrive. Good was eventually removed from her car and transported away from the scene, which remained cordoned off Thursday.

The shooting has deepened political divides in Washington. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that Good was “driving violently in the direction of the ICE officer,” while local officials disputed that characterization. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the killing “preventable” and accused federal authorities of spinning the incident as self-defense.

Tensions over ICE in Minneapolis were already running high before the shooting, following weeks of increased federal enforcement tied to ongoing fraud investigations targeting members of the city’s Somali community. The crackdown has been a flashpoint in conservative media and contributed to what officials described as a “pressure cooker” environment.

RELATED STORY | ICE agent shoots and kills woman during Minneapolis immigration crackdown

On Capitol Hill, reactions fell along party lines. House Speaker Mike Johnson urged calm, framing the incident as an unfortunate consequence of anti-law enforcement rhetoric. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, criticized the saturation of federal officers in cities without local cooperation, saying such deployments invite “horrible tragedies.”

While Noem signaled federal charges against the ICE officer were unlikely, Minnesota officials have not ruled out a state-level investigation or prosecution. Multiple independent law enforcement experts noted video evidence showing the officer positioned directly in front of the vehicle, an approach discouraged in standard training to avoid deadly confrontations.

For now, protesters in Minneapolis say they will continue to occupy the streets where Good died until they see accountability. “We’re not backing down,” one demonstrator said Thursday morning, as more participants arrived to join the blockade.