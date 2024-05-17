United to 'begin the process' of adding planes and routes as FAA evaluates airline's safety

After a series of reported maintenance and safety issues earlier this year, United Airlines says it is now ready to "begin the process" of adding new aircraft and flight routes as the Federal Aviation Administration continues to assess the airline's safety protocols.

"Today, we got some good news," United told employees in a memo this week, while adding "we will continue to see an FAA presence in our operation as they review our work processes, manuals and facilities."

The FAA is making its presence known as inspectors with its Certificate Management Office work to restart certification activities, United confirmed.

In March, United's CEO Scott Kirby said in an email to customers, "unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety." Kirby added, "I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus."

United said this week that the airline still has "more to do," and said it remains "open to" the perspective of the FAA "on things that can make us an even safer airline."

Scripps News reached out to the FAA for comment on the agency's progress in certification efforts, and on how soon they expect to taper — if at all — the current heightened safety oversight. The agency didn't immediately respond to the inquiry.

On Friday the FAA said the agency is preparing for its busiest travel summer in years. The agency said in a statement that it plans "to improve safety and enhance efficient operations on the runway." The FAA said it is "installing innovative new surface surveillance technologies at airports around the nation."

On Thursday President Joe Biden signed the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act — legislation that will increase funding for the NTSB and the FAA to improve safety and the travel experience for passengers.

President Biden said the act will "expand critical protections for air travelers" and will improve safety standards, including by requiring that cockpits be fitted with 25-hour voice recording devices — an increase by two hours compared to current devices.

The National Transportation Safety Board also applauded the legislation's passage. NTSB Board Chair Jennifer Homendy thanked Congress for including the agency in the measure which increases funding for the FAA and NTSB.