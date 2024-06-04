Woman declared dead was reported alive at funeral home

A Nebraska funeral home worker likely got a surprise after noticing a woman who was declared dead was actually still alive.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said 74-year-old Constance Glantz was pronounced dead at the nursing home at 9:44 a.m. on Monday. Her body was transferred to a funeral home, where a worker noticed she was breathing, Houchin stated.

Someone at the funeral home called 911 at 11:44 a.m. and responding emergency crews confirmed Glantz was still alive. She was taken to a local hospital, where she eventually died about five hours later.

"This is a very unusual case. I have been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point," Houchin said.

Glantz was reportedly receiving hospice care when she was pronounced dead. Houchin said the sheriff's office was not originally called to the nursing home because there was nothing out of the ordinary about her reported death.

"At this point, we have not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home," the chief deputy said, adding an investigation is ongoing.

The Lancaster County attorney has ordered an autopsy on Gantz's body. Results of the autopsy could take up to 12 weeks, Houchin said.

"We at the sheriff's office want to give our condolences to Constance's friends and family," Houchin said.