US Sen. Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving woman senator, dies at 90

Democratic U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California has died at the age of 90, Scripps News confirms.

Born Dianne Goldman in San Francisco on June 22, 1933, Feinstein was California's senior and longest-serving woman senator, and was known for her independence and dedication to finding practical solutions for both California and the nation.

Throughout her career

Since her election to the Senate in 1992, Feinstein has led efforts to enhance car fuel efficiency, advocated for LGBT rights and gay marriage, championed environmental preservation, co-founded the AMBER Alert network, fought against border drug tunnels, and fought for improved water infrastructure for Californians.

"Dianne’s more than 30 years in the Senate reflect a life of service to her state of California and our nation. We are praying for her family, staff and all who knew and loved her," Sen. Rick Scott said following the announcement of her death.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we learn more.

