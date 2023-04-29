Usually summers can mean higher gas prices, this year seems different

Filling up at the pump in recent years has been more of a roller coaster ride than a cruise down the highway. Prices for gas had hit frightening highs in many parts of the United States.

AAA is offering an optimistic forecast on the price you could see at gas stations this summer. You may see prices stay steady at around $3 in some areas.

Experts say last June the country saw a record high of around $5.02 a gallon. We could see those prices go down to around $3.50 by June.

AAA says there are even gas stations across the U.S. selling gas at under $3 a gallon.

Experts say while it might be a good time to do more driving this summer, they have noticed that driver rates stay fairly steady no matter what the gas prices are.

In Arizona, drivers have paid nearly $5 a gallon, and in Florida, recent storms caused major shortages in parts of the southern portion of the state.

AAA says the lower gas prices could continue to be a trend for the foreseeable future. That's good news for commuters and travelers alike.

