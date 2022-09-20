Vacation Like Barbie At These Pink Rental Properties On Your Next Trip

“Barbiecore” is a hot trend characterized by vivid pink hues, based on the aesthetic of the iconic Mattel doll that has been an indelible part of pop culture since 1952. And while primarily seen in fashion, Barbiecore can also be incorporated into home decor.

If the aesthetic speaks to you and you’re looking for a late summer holiday spot (or want to plan for next year), Vrbo has several fun pink rental properties all around the U.S. that have a total Barbie vibe.

In sunny Scottsdale, you can enjoy a dip in the pool even in early fall, especially when it’s a heated pool like the one at this luxury rental. This photogenic house has everything you need for an influencer-worthy vacation. The backyard, with views of Camelback Mountain, has a private bar, grill, covered patio, hot pink mural, and neon sign. There is also a photo booth room just off the kitchen with a life-size pink “doll” box where you can pose in your Barbiecore glam.

Inside, there’s a full-sized lip-shaped sofa, neon signs and a high heel-shaped chair. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and all the amenities.

You can rent this Barbie vacation house starting at $350 per night for up to 12 people.

The soft pastels of this cottage just yards from Panama City Beach have a retro look reminiscent of Barbie’s vintage era (think powder-blue eyeshadow, soft blush and pale blonde hair). This sweet two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow is fully equipped with a kitchen, smart TV, washer and dryer, grill and even an outdoor shower to rinse away the sand from frolicking at the beach.

You can book this Gulf Coast Barbie house for up to five people from $99 per night.

If Barbie and Ken settled down and wanted to enjoy a holiday close to entertainment and activities but away from the beach scene, they might choose to vacation here. This newly-built three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is in the West Palm Beach Dining and Design District. Luxuriously furnished and fully equipped, this home offers access to a lush garden and a private terrace.

It’s just blocks away from the Intracoastal Waterway, shopping, museums and an art center. Plus, you can walk, jog or play tennis at nearby Howard Park.

You can rent this pretty pink house from $241 per night for up to six people.

It’s not a beach house, but this gorgeous Victorian home is Barbie to the core. With four bedrooms and five baths, this 4,400 square foot “castle” includes a workout room, Wi-Fi and a cabin-style attic that can hold three beds in each wing.

The walls in every room are covered in shimmering shades of pink, purple and teal, and every room has a theme. Splash and relax in the heated pool and hot tub or serve drinks in the “Coochy Cabana Pool House,” equipped with a lounging sofa, a bar area and a TV.

Book this mansion that Barbie would surely approve from $2,500 a night for up to 40 people.

Walk to the beach and back to the house for lunch or bathroom breaks without worrying about your chairs or toys. This rental property is situated near a “quiet resort” steps from a private beach. Recently renovated, it has four bedrooms and two and a half baths, plus an outdoor shower.

Popular restaurants are nearby, including one within walking distance. There is also a playground less than one block away.

You can book this family-friendly Barbie house from $240 a night for up to 10 people.

This house just outside of Austin is pink through and through. The same shade of soft carnation pink adorns the exterior siding and the interior walls, window treatments, furnishings and bathroom sinks. A neon sign on the living room wall displays the Elizabeth Taylor quote, “Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick & pull yourself together,” in a feminine font.

This Barbie-esque home has a full kitchen, laundry room, dining space, living room, six queen beds and two bathrooms with walk-in showers. Outside, you can enjoy the screened-in porch, pool, spa and fire pit.

You can rent this cotton candy pink casita from $1,243 for up to 12 guests.

You can enjoy a family reunion or group gathering at this hot pink vacation home. With seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, there’s room for everyone. It even has a one-bedroom coach house with a living room and kitchenette.

Inside, the home is modern, roomy and comfortable. Play ball or floor hockey in the basement, soak in the hot tub or ride the golf cart to the beach on Lake Michigan, half a mile away.

Rent this bubble gum pink house from $650 per night for up to 19 people.

This happening home was designed for the Mattel family by midcentury architect Donald Wexler in 1959. The Palm Springs retreat will take you back in time. It has a pool with crystal blue waters, custom spa, retro-inspired decor, and even Barbie’s personal photos adorning the walls.

When you’re not splashing in the pool, you can watch vintage DVDs, play board games or play on the four-hole putting green in the backyard.

You can rent this one-of-a-kind Barbie vacation home for up to eight guests from $422 a night.

Which Vrbo rental would be your Barbie dream getaway?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.