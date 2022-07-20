This Gadget Looks Like The Fastest Way To Chop Vegetables And Fruit

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to meal prep, the faster the better. Unfortunately, the most time-consuming part of cooking may often be getting your ingredients ready to go. Peeling and chopping large amounts of fruits and veggies can often turn the food-making process into a boring one. But what if you could get your produce chopped in a fraction of the time without sacrificing safety?

A food chopper, also known as a vegetable cutter, is especially beneficial when preparing dishes that require a lot of dicing, such as soups or salsas. They’re also great for hard-to-chop ingredients like nuts and cooked meat. In fact, you may never need to tear up while chopping onions again!

A vegetable cutter can shave multiple minutes off your evening dinner prep and could come in especially handy when meal-prepping for the week. Easily slice potatoes, avocados, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and more with just a few steps.

Fortunately, there’s one available on Amazon that is designed with ease and safety in mind. And the Kitchen Hero 12-in-1 Vegetable Chopper with Container is only $19.99!

This handy kitchen helper will have you whipping up dinner in no time. You can slice, dice and grate without a cutting board and knife. The vegetable cutter features a non-slip handle and rubber pads on the bottom so it won’t slide around on you.

Simply place your ingredient right on one of the multiple blades available and then press the lid down. This cuts through your food item so it falls into the BPA-free plastic container. Replace the blades as needed depending on your desired cut. Blades lock into place for safety. You can dice, julienne or wave slice and more with the different stainless-steel inserts.

This vegetable cutter sports five interchangeable blades for cutting and also includes a garlic grater and two different-sized dicer blades. Plus, it comes with a bonus egg separator. Its neat and compact design allows you to store it anywhere and it’s easy to clean. After use, clean and dry the ultra-sharp blades and then safely store them inside the container. The container is dishwasher safe.

Reviewers have rated it highly with an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars. The vegetable cutter scores well for being easy to clean, sturdy and easy to use. Users also found it to be practical. Reviewer Danae liked how convenient it was for cutting a lot of vegetables and felt the size was perfect, while another customer said its use made cooking much easier and faster.

If you want to keep shopping, though, other very similar products exist. For example, the Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer costs a bit more at $32.97 but is an Amazon Best Seller in the Egg Slicers category with a 4.5 rating over more than 12,500 reviews. It’s well-rated for its sturdiness, ease of use and easy-to-clean qualities.

Meanwhile, the Maipor Vegetable Chopper has similar features such as eight stainless-steel blades and a large food container. It gets a 4.3 rating out of over 1,000 ratings and is on sale for just $18.88 if you want something a bit less expensive but still praised for versatility and ease of use.

Do you want to shorten your prep with a vegetable cutter? Would having this item at your disposal help take the edge off cooking?

