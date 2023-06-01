Watch a raccoon get a doughnut from a Dunkin’ drive-thru

Even raccoons need to fuel up at their favorite coffee joints before starting their days. Just ask the employees at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Orange City, Florida.

In a social media video posted in early May, you can see a staff member at the chain handing a doughnut to a very polite raccoon through the drive-thru window.

Samantha Jane Guptil could barely believe her eyes when she saw the exchange, but luckily she had the foresight to film the moment and share it on her TikTok (@samguptuppy).

Of course, it wasn’t long before the video went viral and now has more than 4 million likes.

But, as sweet as this masked Dunkin’ lover is, experts advise against feeding raccoons. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, their bodies aren’t accustomed to human food (such as frosted doughnuts), and human interference can cause the animals to become aggressive.

“Wild animals that gain regular access to human or domestic pet food slowly get used to being in busy areas and seeing humans,” noted an article posted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “Over time, these usually calm and docile animals may become aggressive and cause harm to people in the area.”

There is another danger, too: When you feed one raccoon, it’s possible that others will follow, leading to an overpopulation of the animals in a certain area. And since raccoons are known to carry and spread certain diseases, most states don’t allow them to be trapped and relocated, according to Zack DeAngelis of Pest Pointers, a website that offers tips for at-home pest control.

“Therefore, if you find yourself drowning in raccoons and call a wildlife professional, they will likely have to eliminate the animals for the safety of other raccoon populations,” he said.

While they shouldn’t indulge in doughnuts, raccoons are perfectly capable of locating their own food. As omnivores, they’re known to eat almost anything, so skipping the drive-thru won’t cause them to go hungry.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.