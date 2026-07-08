Bridge dedicated to Laurel County firefighter killed shielding his wife in deadly tornado

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A bridge in Laurel County was dedicated Wednesday in memory of Major Les Leatherman, a firefighter who died shielding his wife from an EF4 tornado that killed 17 people in May 2025.

Family, friends, and community leaders gathered at the bridge on KY Route 363 to honor Leatherman's 40 years of public service and the sacrifice he made the night the tornado tore through the county.

Leatherman's wife, Michelle, recalled the night she was thrown from her home and woke to find her husband of 32 years had died protecting her.

"To know that his love for me was so great that he would lay down his life, physically lay down his life, there's no better love than that," Michelle said.

The dedication opened with a prayer reflecting on the legacy Leatherman left behind, asking that as people pass, they will remember his dedication to serving the community.

Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear, spoke at the ceremony and said Leatherman embodied what public service means.

"The definition of public service to me is pretty simple," Adkins said. "It's to get up every day and try to find a way to help somebody or try to find a way to make a community a better place. I think that was the definition of Major Les Leatherman."

Senator Brandon Storm sponsored the joint resolution to name the bridge in Leatherman's honor.

Chance McPeak, chair of the Laurel County Fire Department, remembered his friend and colleague as someone who never sought recognition but was always focused on teaching and mentoring others.

"Major Les Leatherman's selfless actions exemplify the highest ideals of public service and sacrifice. His commitment to duty and protection of others, even under the most dangerous conditions, will never be forgotten," McPeak said.

Megan Mannering is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Megan at megan.mannering@wlex.tv